‘Never Settle’ is what the OnePlus team truly lives out. It’s been the motto of the company since 2014 when the company fully entered the market. We may not see any foldable phone from the Chinese OEM anytime soon but a new smartphone series is about to be introduced. This also joins the new OnePlus TV series that will be announced next month. It’s something to look forward to aside from the OnePlus 8T Pro. We’ve been saying a OnePlus Z mid-ranger may be unveiled and looks like it’s happening soon.

The new series will be an affordable smartphone line. A new phone is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, offering the same premium flagship experience but at a lower price. This is what many people are waiting for from OnePlus. They believe in the brand but find the phones a bit expensive.

Compared to other Chinese OEMs, OnePlus offers products at a premium. The new series will be available in India and Europe first. North America will also receive it.

Nothing more to say about the affordable smartphone from OnePlus but if it’s really the OnePlus Z, then we can probably expect a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, 16MP selfie snapper, and triple rear cameras (48MP + 16MP wide-angle lens + 2MP macro snapper). The phone may be powered by a 4300 mAh battery with 30W fast charging tech.

OnePlus executive, Head of Mobile Development Department, Paul Yu is leading the team behind the new OnePlus series. He’s the same guy who has lead product development of the older phones from OnePlus. A group of creatives works with him in making this affordable OnePlus phone a reality.