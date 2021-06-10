The OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G will be unveiled later today. That is a promise by the Chinese OEM that never settles. OnePlus will unveil the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The company has always been generous with information and the video teaser alone tells us several things. The Android phone will come with some of the latest in the smartphone game including OnePlus’ very own Warp Charge 30T Plus technology, 5G connectivity, and OnePlus’ revival of the headphone jack.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled soon. According to the product teaser shared by Evan Blass, the smartphone will come with a 64MP triple rear camera, a slimmer form at only 7.9mm, Snapdragon 750 5G by Qualcomm, Always-On Display, a Fluid AMOLED 90Hz screen, and a 4500mAh battery. More can be learned on the actual product launch but the video pretty much tells us the most important details.

The OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G has been rendered ahead of launch. Definitely, the phone will have a 90Hz display and use Snapdragon 750G as we earlier mentioned. The next mid-range phone will be powerful enough with the Snapdragon chipset that delivers 5G.

The phone is coming soon. It follows last years OnePlus Nord but may be different from the OnePlus Nord 2. That one will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.

Last year’s OnePlus Nord came out as a reasonably priced high-quality phone. The new phone will be an upgraded version and rumor has it will even be more affordable. Again, let’s wait and see.