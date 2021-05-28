The OnePlus Nord series is here to stay. The Nord line will be the Chinese OEM’s mid-range product line that will be offered in several markets. It was first introduced last year with the original OnePlus Nord. It was then followed by the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 released in the United States. New Nord phones are in the works like the OnePlus Nord N1 5G and possibly the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The global variants are expected to be announced soon after India and China receive the devices.

OnePlus is popular in India and Europe. The first OnePlus Nord became the top-selling phone on opening day for the company. In Amazon.in, it was the most pre-ordered product ever on the e-commerce site in the region.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 were released as pre-paid phones in North America. They were bestsellers because of the inexpensive prices. They are considered affordable 5G phones and we believe OnePlus will continue with this product strategy.

The OnePlus Nord line will continue to expand. OnePlus never settles and always listens to the market feedback so it will answer to the needs of the consumers. The newest phone offering is the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Core Edition) will roll out in India and Europe. Later this year, also from the OnePlus Nord series, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be introduced in North America.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will still deliver the same mobile experience but improved in many ways. More features have been added while still retaining its affordability. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G phone will also offer smoother and faster 5G experience.

The official product launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be on June 10 for India and Europe. Canada and the United States will get the OnePlus Nord N200 5G in a few months but no exact launch date has been announced yet.