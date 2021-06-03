OnePlus is almost set with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. A lot of details about the next mid-range phone from the Chinese OEM have surfaced. Just the other day, we noted that it would be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. It will possibly arrive with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G as the next-gen mid-rangers. The pair is coming very soon so expect more information will surface until the official launch day. The latest from our source tells us there will be an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and display will have 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is also known as the OnePlus Nord Core Edition. It will be released in India and Europe. It’s a follow-up to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G from last year.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 5G connectivity is guaranteed. When it comes to imaging, there will be a triple rear camera system headlined by a 64MP shooter plus an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There will be a 16MP selfie camera and a 3.5mm audio jack. As per our source, the OnePlus Nord Core Edition will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a plastic build.

The large AMOLED panel will measure 6.43-inches with 90Hz refresh rate. There will still be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The plastic build includes the polycarbonate back panel and frame.

The smartphone will run on an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset based on 8nm. There will be 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB onboard storage.

The 4500 battery is better than the original Nord‘s 4115mAh battery. It will probably offer Warp Charge 30T which is just 30W fast-charging. Pricing may be lower this year at Rs. 25,000 ($325) for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G 8GB RAM + 128GB. Pre-orders may begin on June 11.