The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be the next mid-range phone offering from the Chinese OEM that never settles. It is expected to come together with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The phones have been teased several times here and we can expect more details will be leaked before the official product launch. In North America, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be unveiled. Global markets will then receive the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The CE in the name refers to Core Edition and it will already come with 5G connectivity.

As per our source, the OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. So OnePlus is sticking to Snapdragon but unfortunately, it’s lower compared to the Snapdragon 765G of the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus still partners with Qualcomm but we’re not sure why the next-gen will be a slight downgrade. It could be OnePlus wants a much lower price. When it comes to performance though, there may not be an obvious difference anyway.

A mobile performance is not only caused by the chipset. There’s also the RAM and the OS running. As for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the phone is said to come with a decent 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate.

The camera system will be headlined by a 64MP shooter. The selfie camera will be 16 megapixels. We’ll confirm everything by June 10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will roll out first in India and key European markets. OnePlus will make the official announcement in less than two weeks so let’s wait and see.