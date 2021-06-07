We have been hearing about the official launch of the OnePlus Nord CE (Core Edition) 5G smartphone and the company’s TV U1S on June 10. Ahead of the scheduled launch renders of both the devices have been leaked and they divulge a great deal. Both the new OnePlus smartphone and U series YV will have a sleek and streamlined design. It has been revealed already that the TV will have a thin bezel and the Nord CE 5G will feature a slim 7.9mm thickness, which is among the thinnest in smartphones from the Chinese OEM.

As per the leaked back panel image of the Nord CE 5G, the phone will feature a 64MP primary rear camera, spearheading the vertically aligned triple camera setting. The other two lenses are expected to be 8MP and 2MP respectively with an LED flash right next to it.

The leaked image by reliable leakster Ishan Aggarwal is in blue color, which would supposedly be one of the colors available at launch. OnePlus Nord CE 5G has been previously rumored to feature a single punch-hole selfie camera with 16MP lens as opposed to dual front camera seen in the original OP Nord.

From the previous information, we know that the Nord CE 5g will feature a 6.43-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate and in-screen fingerprint sensor. Featuring a polycarbonate body, the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC and have 4,500mAh battery capable of supporting 30W fast charging. Interestingly then Nord CE will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack which was left out by OnePlus in the Nord.

Alongside the Nord CE 5G, Ishan also revealed renders of the OnePlus TV U1S, a voice-controlled (Google Assistant-enabled) set with lights in the bottom bezel that glow as you speak. The TV has been rumored to feature 4K resolution and bundle an NFC remote for ease of sharing content between your phone and the TV.

Courtesy seamless connectivity, the TV U1S can stream content from up to two phones at a time and can also be controlled using the OnePlus Watch. The wearable integration is also accompanied by Connected Audio that indicates the battery life of a connected OnePlus Bluetooth Buds.

The OnePlus TV with an extremely thin bezel is expected to arrive in 50, 55 and 65-inch screen sizes with 30W speakers supporting Dolby Audio. Reportedly, the TV U1S will run Android TV 10 out of the box and will come with 2GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage.