OnePlus once again ventured into the mid-range phone category with the introduction of the OnePlus Nord. It has since received follow-up devices in the form of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the OnePlus Nord N100. The phones are now available in the US and are ready to receive OxygenOS 11 update. We’ve been anticipating for the OnePlus Nord 2. It could run on MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and come with better specs. Not much details are available but earlier this year, we noted a OnePlus Nord N1 5G mid-range phone was being planned.

The OnePlus Nord N1 5G mid-range phone was believed to be in the works. We also said a OnePlus Nord SE may be no more but then we’re looking forward to a OnePlus Nord CE 5G as per Max Jambor who showed the name of the next-gen OnePlus Nord with an image while the Nord N1 5G was crossed out.

No other new information has been shared but it could be the OnePlus Nord N10 or “Ebba”. The phone may come with a glossy rear panel and shiny metal frame. The camera bump could be at 10.3mm while dimensions could be 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm.

We can also look forward to 6.49-inch screen with punch-hole cutout, flat display, a slightly more obvious chin, side-mounted fingerprint sensor/power button, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Other possible specs include a Snapdragon 700-series 5G chipset or maybe the same Snapdragon 690 with 90Hz LCD display.