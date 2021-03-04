The original OnePlus Nord series will get a follow-up soon. The first model was announced in July last year. It was then followed by two more variants–the OnePlus Nord N10 and the OnePlus Nord N100. There was also the OnePlus Nord SE as a special edition offering. The next version could be the OnePlus Nord N1 5G mid-range phone which we believe is already in the works. There is also the OnePlus Nord 2 which could arrive earlier than expected.

Instead of a July 2021 reveal, the phone is launching in the second quarter as per our source. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 which is the brand’s latest flagship chipset. The mid-range will be the first from OnePlus that will not run on Qualcomm Snapdragon.

You can also say it is the first OnePlus phone to use a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. The Dimensity 1200 was announced earlier in January as a premium 5G chipset built on a 6nm node. It features Cortex A78 and A55 cores already. You can probably consider it as a big upgrade.

OnePlus Nord 2 Details

As described, the 2021 Nord successor is also expected to be a success. With the used of Dimensity 1200, it can be a winner. The 5G connectivity is still promised for the OnePlus Nord 2. We’re not sure if this will be for all OnePlus Nord 2 variants. It’s possible that OnePlus will do something what Samsung has been doing the past few years–release Snapdragon and Exynos variants.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC comes with Mali-G77 GPU and the following: up to 3.0GHz Cortex A78 core, three A78 cores at up to 2.6GHz, and four Cortex A55 cores at up to 2.0GHz. It delivers 5G connectivity plus 5G dual SIM dual.

The OnePlus Nord 2 could be another bestseller especially in India. It has become popular for its price at below $350. The Snapdragon 765G from the OnePlus Nord will be replaced by the Dimensity 1200 which is a worthy upgrade.