Never Settle. OnePlus isn’t settling for those negative reviews so it’s still busy promoting the new OnePlus 5. Of course, like any other flagship product in the market today, this OnePlus 5 has great potential to be a bestseller. Unfortunately, this device has been getting contrasting reviews. It’s fast and easily repairable as shown by a recent teardown. As much as the Chinese OEM wants you to purchase one now, consumers may need to think and decide carefully because of the several issues we’ve been hearing that past few weeks.

The company is said to be pushing notifications and ads to OnePlus 5 units. That issue came out after the 911 reboot issue was fixed. Apparently, it was caused by an earlier Qualcomm issue. There’s also the issue of jelly scrolling, audio channels not switching with orientation, stuttering which is said to be normal, overclocking, and cheating on bench marks.

While most of them can be “fixed”, it’s disappointing for a flagship model to be having issues that are not supposed to be there in the first place. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant is impressive but as we all know, it’s not always a guarantee of great performance.

Another annoying problem is the pushing of ads to OnePlus 5 owners. It’s funny how OnePlus is still sending ads for people to buy a OnePlus 5. If not buy one, win a new unit by providing feedback about the new phone. It’s not uncommon for brands to ask for feedback but as OnePlus does it, it can be annoying.

Alerts are being sent to OP5 users and when asked about the issue, here’s what the OnePlus team has to say:



Feedback from our community has always been at the heart of our product decision making, and as part of this feedback loop, OnePlus 5 users have been sent a notification to share their personal experiences about the OnePlus 5 with an option to opt-out. This is to help with the continuous improvement of our products and to better understand our community of users.

We get that feedback is needed but certainly, there are better ways like maybe through e-mail or text? Seeing ads on your device regularly isn’t a good experience. So yes OnePlus, thanks but no thanks.

VIA: BGR