The OnePlus 5 now has a new variant but it’s only available for a limited time. If you’re curious about the Midnight Black 128GB storage and 8GB RAM model, good news, this variant is now ready for immediate dispatch. The “immediate dispatch” is interesting but we’re guessing OnePlus wants the public to hurry in purchasing before units are out of stock.

The 8GB RAM has been released already before. In fact, it was already compared with the 6GB RAM version in a speed test. As expected, it is faster but we’ve been asking when the Chinese OEM will roll out the phone.

The OnePlus 5 with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage is now ready for consumption. We have no idea how limited is the “limited time” but we’re anticipating how fast and how soon will OnePlus sell the OnePlus 5’s high-specced version. We also have no idea how many units have been sold since the release of the basic OnePlus 5 model. We just know there are a few complaints and issues like that 911reboot issue, jelly scrolling, orientation not switching audio channels, stuttering, and overclocking.

To review, the OnePlus 5 is now sale via the OnePlus website and Amazon India. Specs include a 5.5-inch screen, 1080p resolution, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charge, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4G LTE, WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0. Deal rear cameras are 16MP and 20MP while the front-facing camera is also 16MP.