Dialing 911 for an emergency is something we all don’t want to do. We dread that time when we have to do it but when something bad happens, we need to grab that phone and dial the number. Unfortunately for some OnePlus 5, their phone restarts when dialing 911. This is one unusual activity and is definitely something that must be fixed immediately.

This isn’t the first OnePlus 5 issue we’ve heard but it can be a hassle for those who will someday need to dial the number for emergency. We don’t want to imagine that scene (where there’s an accident and you can’t call because your phone keeps on rebooting) so we’re hoping OnePlus 5 will release a solution soon. Apparently, this problem isn’t isolated to the OnePlus 5 only. Some Android phone users reported the same problem.

Several 911 reboot issues have been reported on a subreddit thread. Some members are saying that their Android phones from different brands also have the same problem. Units reported having the issue include the Sony Xperia Z3, ASUS Zenfone 3, Samsung Galaxy S5, and Samsung Galaxy S7. We’re thinking this is an Android software problem that can be fixed with a simple update.

Redditor Seattle_Horn, who started the OnePlus 5 911 rebooting problem thread, shared that OnePlus sent him a test update. He sent his log files with the issue and the Chinese OEM’s tech team responded with a fix. It worked so we’re crossing our fixes an official fix will be ready for OnePlus 5 users as promised by a OnePlus representative who said, “Here’s latest update on the 911 issue: We have been in touch with the customer and have tested a software update that has resolved the issue. We will be rolling out the software update shortly.”



We don’t have the exact numbers of Android mobile users affected but we have a feeling more will come forward. How about you? Have you experienced this problem?

VIA: SlashGear, Reddit