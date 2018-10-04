As we would always say, OnePlus never settles. The Chinese OEM doesn’t settle for mediocrity and it’s always clear on living up to that tagline. The company is going to introduce a new smartphone and we’ve been saying the past few weeks that it’s going to be the OnePlus 6T which is definitely coming to a US carrier, ready with an under-display fingerprint sensor, waterdrop notch, and triple rear cameras. We’ve seen a few image renders already and we have an idea of how the new phone will look.

We know the OnePlus 6T will ‘Unlock the Speed’. It might have small design changes but we also know it will arrive without wireless charging and headphone jack.

The waterdrop notch has been confirmed already so we’re just waiting for the official launch to happen this coming October 17 in India.

As for the Fingerprint-on-Display on the OnePlus 6T, the video below proves it:

OnePlus claims to have unlocked human’s true potential. The company has “always been about opening up better experiences” so it’s introducing an on-screen fingerprint sensor with the OnePlus 6T. That isn’t exactly a new technology but only a few OEMs implement such. OnePlus will be one of the few who does, even beating Samsung.

Once the OnePlus 6T is announced, it joins the club of phones with on-screen fingerprint display like the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Vivo X20 Plus UD, and OPPO R17 Pro.