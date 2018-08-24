We sighted the OPPO R17 earlier on the website and even before the official launch, we learned it would also launch as the OPPO F9 internationally. The phone is already official in two variants: the R17 and R17 Pro. The differences are very minimal but this one will remind you more of the OPPO Find X although with slightly lower specs. The OPPO R17 is still considered high-end with premium specs and features like SuperVOOC charging, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a Snapdragon 710 processor.

The Oppo R17 Pro doesn’t offer any microSD card slot so memory expansion is not possible. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, Gorilla Glass 6, waterdrop-style notch, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, and a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio.

When it comes to imaging, the Oppo R17 features a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera is 12MP with 1/2.5″ sensor and f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture lens. There’ is the 20MP secondary camera and a third one with 3D TOF depth sensor that allows 3D face unlock and 3D photo capture.

The phone runs on 3700mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC charging technology. The latter allows charging up to 40% battery within ten minutes only.

The OPPO R17 Pro has an under-display fingerprint sensor so it’s somewhat ahead of Samsung in this area. The glass back features a color gradient.

The phone will be out mid-October in China. Cross your fingers it will also be out of China. Pricing is set at CNY 4,299 which is around $625 in the US.

SOURCE: OPPO (1),(2),(3)