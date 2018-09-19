The Xiaomi Mi 8 was presented to the public back in May. It soon hit DxoMark and joined the big leagues with a high score of 99. We saw that Xiaomi Mi 8 transparent back we thought might be fake. As it turned out, there is a fake circuit board as revealed in a teardown. Xiaomi’s flagship phone is finally available in China starting today, September 19. More good news: this is the screen fingerprint version. This means the Xiaomi Mi 8 has been upgraded with an on-screen fingerprint display.

The new Xiaomi Mi 8 is slightly different from the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer edition. The new version no longer has the Face ID. Instead, it’s getting the infrared face unlocking feature.

Officially, the new Mi 8 is called the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro. It’s obviously better and faster by 29% while the unlocking success rate is increased by 8.8 percent. When it comes to the system, the phone now features Unreal Engine so you will notice an improvement in picture quality, power consumption, and performance.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro with FOD (fingerprint on display) has the same 6.21-inch Samsung AMOLED screen. There will be a new Dawning Gold color aside from the Black and Transparent versions. Most specs also remain the same: Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual 12MP rear AI dual zoom cameras, beauty camera with self-timer, dual-frequency GPS positioning, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage.

The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage is priced at 3199 yuan which is about $467. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is 3599 yuan ($525). The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro will be available starting September 21.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is now available for pre-order and will be released on September 25. Specs include a 6.26-inch LCD screen, 24MP camera with self-timer, 12MP and 5MP dual rear camera setup, 7.5mm ultra-thin body, AI camera, Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 3350mAh battery. This one comes with a standard fingerprint scanner on the rear.

VIA: Weibo (1),(2)