The OnePlus 6T will launch a day earlier than the original schedule. Instead of October 30, the new flagship Android phone will be shown off on the 29th. Reason? OnePlus doesn’t want to make a big announcement on the same day as Apple. We have an opinion about this but it’s OnePlus decision. Business is business and if its marketing team thinks it will be best for them to announce before Apple, then so be it. We understand the hesitation because the Cupertino company is still a bigger brand.

OnePlus 6T may have a new launch date but nothing else is being changed. The Chinese OEM seems to be more than ready now that we’re seeing more image teasers and early information.

The image above is a sample photo shot by the OnePlus 6T. Nothing much is mentioned but the published on Weibo simply wrote: “Comes with filter”.

Obviously, the camera app on the OnePlus 6T will include filters. We’re guessing they will be used to enhance photos taken on low-light conditions. The result here is decent but we believe the OnePlus 6T camera sample photo it could be better.

The OnePlus 6T is finally coming to a US carrier–T-Mobile–but is said to work on Verizon network as well. We’re looking forward to the true meaning of ‘Unlock Your Speed‘. We’ll get to see that under-display fingerprint sensor, waterdrop notch, and triple rear cameras. Note the smartphone will not arrive with wireless charging nor a 3.5mm headphone jack.

VIA: Weibo