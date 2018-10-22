The OnePlus 6T has a new launch date. We’ve been waiting for October 30 but looks like the Chinese OEM is more than ready that it decided to make an announcement earlier. It’s only a day earlier so the official unveiling will be on the 29th now. This is perhaps the first time we’re hearing of a big company moving an even to an earlier date because a bigger brand is also making a big launch on the same day.

Usually, we hear of announcements being pushed to a much later date because a company isn’t ready. This time, we know OnePlus is ready but has to make a decision if it will go against Apple. Why Apple? Because the Cupertino firm will be making an announcement as well.

We’re not sure what Apple will present this month-end but clearly, OnePlus doesn’t want to compete. It’s a valid point and the move perfectly proves the “Never Settle” tagline. You see, OnePlus doesn’t want to settle to be second best.

Not that we’re agreeing the OnePlus 6T is automatically second best to whatever Apple will announce but it tells us, OnePlus still has fears. An official statement on the forum says, “Our goal is to make sure it gets the time and attention it deserves”. It is clear OnePlus knows its limits.

Apple would overshadow OnePlus. That is one possibility but Apple has already its latest flagship. We’re guessing a new MacBook or iPad will be released but the two are different from a OnePlus 6T. Apple is done with the new iPhone models so we’re assuming different products will be revealed.

The new OnePlus 6T launch date will be October 29, 11AM (EDT), in New York. So who’s excited to Unlock The Speed? Who’s still excited?

SOURCE: OnePlus