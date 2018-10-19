Of all the OnePlus phones we’ve seen, the OnePlus 6T is perhaps the most leaked and highly anticipated model. It’s finally coming to a US carrier. It was soon sighted on Weibo and a retail box even appeared, showing us an under-display fingerprint sensor. A Red variant was also rendered with a waterdrop notch and triple rear cameras. We’re certain that it will have a Fingerprint-on-Display as already confirmed by a teaser video. Interestingly, there will be no wireless charging and no headphone jack.

The OnePlus 6T is believed to have T-Mobile as its exclusive mobile carrier in the United States but now we’re hearing it will be ready from Verizon as well. We’re not sure about the exclusivity but it doesn’t really matter. We’re just happy to know the phone will be out officially in the country.

The new OnePlus flagship may be offered unlocked. That could mean it will be compatible with major mobile networks like T-Mobile, Verizon, and even AT&T. This also means official support not only from OnePlus but from the carriers mentioned.

We’re not sure if the OnePlus 6T will use CDMA but we’re assuming 4G LTE–probably LTE Band 13. That’s enough for it to work on Verizon but if that’s the case, then it will be one of the few LTE-only smartphones to be offered by the company.

The OnePlus 6T will launch on October 30. Let’s wait and see then if it will work on Verizon.

VIA: PCMAG