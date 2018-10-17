Do you have so much spare time on your hands that you’ll be willing to play a game where the only thing you need to do is to keep tapping on your screen. OnePlus is hoping that getting the chance to win the grand prize of OnePlus devices for the rest of your life will be enough incentive for you to join their latest promo which they have called “Unlock Your Speed”. The other bonus is to unlock more information about the upcoming OnePlus 6T which they are set to announce this coming October 30.

Joining the “game” is simple enough. Just head on over to unlock.oneplus.com on your smartphone (desktops aren’t welcome) then sign up with your email address. You wait for the email to arrive and then click on the link which will, surprise surprise, take you back to the same page. Just enter your username and you can start tapping away. That’s it. Well, your first milestone is easy enough as it is 60 taps but the next one requires you to tap 60,000 times (yep, that’s not a typo).

You have two kinds of milestones to reach. The first one is Personal and you will have to reach the aforementioned milestone to unlock a voucher code. The Global one meanwhile counts the taps of everyone who will be joining the challenge and every time a milestone is reached, they will be revealing a new piece of information about the upcoming OnePlus 6T. So if you feel like knowing official specs and features of the upcoming smartphone before the launch, then go and tap away.

They will also be launching a series of challenges starting now and until October 30. Each challenge has a prize of course so you will have to follow their social media accounts to find out more. But of course the grand prize of all this tapping is a big one: OnePlus devices for life, or at least the next 25 years. If you’re a big fan of this brand and you have a lot of time on your hands, then you will probably try to be the best tapper of all time.

OnePlus says anyone can play the game except for those in Sudan, North Korea, Syria, Iran, Cuba, and the Crimea region. But you’ll have to make sure that the country where you are will be able to directly buy on oneplus.com since the vouchers can only be redeemed there. So are you ready to start tapping?

SOURCE: OnePlus