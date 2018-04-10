Is the OnePlus 6 our new favorite subject? It’s just one of the many upcoming smartphones but we can say OnePlus is the loudest today. To be fair, it’s not all of OnePlus’ doing. The Chinese OEM does make official announcements and publishes teasers but there are other sources of rumors and leaks–plenty of them, actually. We know the phone will have a Snapdragon 845 processor, 19:9 display, 8GB RAM, and a notch for a bigger screen real estate. We can expect better display performance and ‘the speed you need’.

The latest teaser is this image shared on Weibo that shows the OnePlus 6 with some reference to DxoMark. We’re assuming the phone is already with DxOMark for testing and a comprehensive mobile review. We’re guessing it’s not the final version yet but at least, a working prototype close to the official release.

So far, we know an Avengers Infinity War OnePlus 6 may be released. Already confirmed are the following: Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, WiFi, notch, and those high scores on Geekbench a couple of weeks ago. Interestingly, the notch can be hidden although the hide option won’t be ready at launch yet.

The phone is also believed to be introduced together with a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones. And just the other day, we heard the OnePlus 6 may have gesture controls so the phone gets more interesting than ever. Let’s wait and see.

VIA: Weibo