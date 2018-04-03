We know there will be a OnePlus 6. It’s been one of our favorite subjects since the first week of March. It was spotted on AnTuTu with 19:9 display and Snapdragon 845 processor. The speculations grew when OnePlus 5T sales in North America were discontinued as OnePlus 6 is already in the works. The phone has already hit Geekbench with high scores and the Qualcomm chipset and we were told it will arrive with a notch for a bigger screen real estate.

The OnePlus 6 is for real. It will have a notch for larger and better display performance and we can confirm the official name as the Chinese OEM just told the public to get “6et ready!” with a short video clip that shows “THE SPEED YOU NEED”.

What is it? The ‘6’. The OnePlus 6, that is.

There is no skipping of number this time. After the OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 5 (plus the in-between models), the OnePlus 6 is expected to be revealed sometime in June.

Major leakster Roland Quandt also shared the Wi-Fi Certification of the OnePlus 6. The documents show the model number ONEPLUS A6003 with some details like how it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and that connectivity options include WiFi, WiFi Direct, WPA, and WPA2. Miracast appears to be supported.

Last certification date listed is April 2, 2018.

Oh hi, OnePlus 6 – just went thru WiFi certification running Android 8.1 https://t.co/GXl3VWPSrG #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/W3hkBw0UrE — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 2, 2018

SOURCE: OnePlus