Less than two years ago, OnePlus introduced a pair of premium-looking V2 Bullets. These are in-ear earphones first described as the “best buds” that offer impressive audio quality. A pair of Bullets V2 earphones was offered when you get a OnePlus 5 with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. What makes Bullets special is that it’s made of an aluminum coil wrapped in premium copper. This makes for a more consistent listening experience. It is stylish and slim yet very durable. If you’re looking for a pair that will last long despite rough everyday use, then Bullets V2 is for you.

After the original Bullets and the Bullets V2, OnePlus may release a new pair in the form of the ‘OnePlus Bullets Wireless’. It’s a pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones which could be released together with the next-gen OnePlus 6. It will be wireless so you don’t have to worry about those annoying cables. No image was leaked but a Bluetooth certification lists a device only known as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless. We’re assuming it will be more similar to the Bullets V2 but sans the wires.

The Bluetooth Certification page lists a device with model number BT31B and some reference to Qualcomm Technologies. Not many details have been shared but we’re curious about Qualcomm’s role in the development of the pair.

