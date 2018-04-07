The market is waiting for OnePlus’ launch of the OnePlus 6. We’re expecting it will happen in June when the Chinese OEM usually releases its flagship model for the year. We’ve been looking at the yet-to-be-revealed OnePlus 6. We already said it will have a 19:9 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM, a notch for a bigger screen real estate, and that it will offer ‘the speed you need’. Now we’ve got word that the smartphone will feature gesture control.

A new teaser for the OnePlus 6 suggests that the device will use gesture control. It’s not entirely a new feature because the OnePlus 5T already have it in Open Beta. We had a glimpse of the function and we’re excited about the OnePlus 6. Well, there is no official confirmation or announcement yet but only a couple of teasers on Twitter.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to allow ‘Slide to focus with the Alert Slider’ and gestures that may speed up experience. These features could be available by default on the next-gen phone. Here are the specs of the OnePlus 6 we know so far: 6.3-inches, 19:9 aspect ratio, 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, a notch with LED notification lamp and proximity sensor, 128GB or 256GB storage, and 6GB or 8GB RAM. Good news for those who still believe in the 3.5mm headphone jack, OnePlus 6 will still feature one but it may still come with a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones.

VIA: TechTastic