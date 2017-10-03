The OnePlus 5 is still available. We just don’t know if it’s selling fast but the Chinese OEM’s latest premium flagship is now available in Europe. Specifically, the Midnight Black 128GB model is ready for sale. If you may remember, the phone variant was also recently made available in the United States. We’re very much interested to know home many phones OnePlus has sold so far.

The OnePlus 5 has been out since June but it’s taking the company some time to bring it to different regions. It hit Australia last August and now it’s ready in Europe with its premium 128GB storage and 8B RAM.

The phone is expected to receive the Oreo flavor soon. It’s getting other updates as well including the individual application update with the OnePlus Launcher and that OxygenOS 4.5.10 update. There’s also the OnePlus Student Program for special discounts and the school bundle with DJI.

Aside from the Midnight Black color, there’s also the limited edition Soft Gold OnePlus 5 and the Slate Gray version. To review the specs, the OnePlus 5 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display screen, 1080p resolution, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, WiFi, 4G LTE, and a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charge. When it comes to imaging, the phone boasts a 16MP front-facing camera and 16MP + 20Mp dual rear cameras.

Price tag reads £499.

SOURCE: OnePlus