Never settle. That’s what OnePlus is doing right now. It’s not settling for its current sales that’s why the Chinese OEM is offering a new promo for the students who may want to avail of the new OnePlus 5. This is an exclusive offer to students but first, you need to complete an exam. The reward is a 10% discount off your next order.

The OnePlus “exam” consists of three “assignments”. First is to prove you’re a student by logging into the Student Beans site for account verification. Access will be provided to the Student Program to claim your coupon for a ten percent discount off any OnePlus order–the second step. The student discount must be activated on the last step at check out after you place your order. Note that the coupon will only be valid for 30 days.

Each student can only get one OnePlus 5 with the 10% discount.Check out the Student Program website and select “Login to Student Beans”. Enter your information to register. Wait for the coupon to be sent to you. Only students who will in select countries are eligible– USA, Canada, UK, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden. New coupons will be given to the students every year.

SOURCE: OnePlus