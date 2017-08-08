You might like it, or you might not. There are people who like the idea of “soft gold” as a color for their smartphone, and there are ones who wouldn’t. For those who would, it should bear saying that OnePlus has their new flagship – the OnePlus 5 – out in Limited Edition Soft Gold color at the moment.

It used to be that the color of your OnePlus 5 variant also told you what the basic specs were. The OnePlus 5 Slate Gray shipped with the standard 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model, and the Midnight Black shipped with the upgraded 8GB + 128GB specs. Now – for a limited time – OnePlus is throwing in a Soft Gold variant.

The gold color is usually big in the Asian smartphone market – it might have something to do with culture or it might not. That said, it is a limited edition release, and the Soft Gold variant will carry the 6GB + 64GB specification. Everything else will be the same.

The Soft Gold is available now via OnePlus’s online store for the standard price of USD$479. We don’t really know for sure what “limited edition” means, just that it probably won’t be available for long. If soft gold is your jam, then head on over to the source link below.

SOURCE: OnePlus