Summer is almost over and so that means students are preparing to go back to their respective schools. It also means that a lot of brands will be offering back to school sales and treats. OnePlus has teamed up with DJI, a brand that excels in accessories for your smartphones and mobile living needs to bring you various bundles, depending on what you want to do with your life once your formal education starts or restarts and even beyond life in school.

If you’re still on the lookout for a new phone at the start of a new school year, they have the Capture Your Life bundle which has the OnePlus 5 and a DJI Osmo Mobile gimble, an accessory that can turn your smartphone into a smart motion camera that can take cinematic and professional looking videos. Its priced at $724 which gives you a savings of $54 if you buy each item individually. If what you need is just the gimble but you want a backpack to go with it, you can get the Everyday Adventures Bundle. A OnePlus Travel Backpack comes with it and you can get it at just $324, from an original price of $368.

If drones are more your thing, the Take to the Sky Bundle has the OnePlus Travel backpack and the DJI Spark and you can get it for $538 saving $30. The more expensive drone, the DJI Mavic Pro plus the backpack, is priced at $1,028 with the Reach New Heights Bundle, letting you save $40. These savings may not seem much, but if you’re an actual student, that means a lot.

OnePlus also has some bundles on their own. The Dash Power Bundle includes a wall charger and compatible cable for $26.17 (25% off). The Join the Family bundle has a Never Settle shirt and the OnePlus Travel backpack for $49 (30% off). The Get Charged bundle is made up of the OnePlus Travel Messenger Bag and a OnePlus Dash shirt and costs $49 (30% off). Lastly, the Ready for Action Bundle has a OnePlus 5 Protective Case and a 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector.

