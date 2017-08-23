OnePlus continues to sell the OnePlus 5. After teaming up with DJI for a back-to-school bundle and showing that Lake Blood ad, here’s the Chinese OEM rolling out the Slate Gray OnePlus 5 smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This follows the limited edition soft gold that was launched earlier this month. OnePlus is also busy rolling out its latest flagship phone in different countries with Australia as the last market of release.

The 8GB RAM variant isn’t exactly new. We’ve already seen the Midnight Black color released last month. We even got to compare it with the 6GB RAM version in a speed test. We said the 8GB RAM is only slightly faster. The 6GB RAM is fast enough but if you have more money to spare, you can get the 8G RAM + 128 storage as a top of the line model.

To review the specs of the OnePlus 5, this one sports a 5.5-inch display with 1080p resolution, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, WiFi, 4G LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, dual rear cameras (16MP + 20MP), 16MP selfie camera, and a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charge technology.

Price of the OnePlus 5 Slate Gray 8GB RAM + 128GB is set at $539.00. You can order straight from OnePlus and the company will ship it to you immediately.

SOURCE: OnePlus