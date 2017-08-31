OnePlus continues to make the software experience of the OnePlus 5 as great as it possibly can get, and the China-based company will only be able to do that with regular software updates. That’s what they’re doing right now, with a new update rolling out to the new flagship, getting the OnePlus 5’s OxygenOS to version 4.5.10.

The OxygenOS 4.5.10 update for the OnePlus 5 brings with it quite a few fixes and features, the highlight of which are fixes in the phone’s stock camera app. These include photo noise reduction, improved camera app stability, and improvements in the 60 fps video lowering noise and texture.

Here is the full list of changes in the update:

Camera:

– Photo noise reduction

– Improved Camera stability

– 60 fps video noise and texture improvements

Launcher:

– Added country information of photographers in Shot on OnePlus

Phone:

– Fixed accidental touches after hanging up

– Improved Jio call functionality

– Fixed display issue on calling screen

System:

– Improved WiFi stability

– Fixed clarity issue of videos taken by SnapShot app

– Fixed display issue of new font

– Fixed scrolling issue of Play Music

As per usual, this update will roll out incrementally, which means some regions will get it first before others. But it will get to you at some point in time, so best just wait for it. For others who can’t wait, there’s always the VPN trick to download the update from other regions.

SOURCE: OnePlus