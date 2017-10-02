OnePlus’s newest flagship – the OnePlus 5 – may be the company’s latest and greatest phone, but it is still officially running on Android Nougat, via OxygenOS. And for the most parts, OnePlus users could not ask for anything more. Except maybe a bump up to Android Oreo, which is very much expected, and if this Geekbench result is anything to go by, that update should be coming soon.

A OnePlus 5 with Android 8.0 software was spotted in Geekbench, giving hope to OnePlus 5 owners that the company is indeed testing Android Oreo with the flagship phone. OnePlus has already confirmed that Oreo will indeed be rolling out to the OnePlus 5 (including the OnePlus 3 and 3T), but has not pointed to a specific date.

So this Geekbench result will only give users hope that the Oreo update is indeed being tested. OnePlus has not had a great history in giving their device users a bump up to higher versions of Android. Particularly, the OnePlus 2 was initially slated to get a Nougat update, but the company seemed to have reneged on that promise.

The OnePlus 5 is a different situation altogether, but there is enough history for users to feel iffy about OnePlus’s updates. Hopefully, the China-based company will push through with their promise to bring Oreo to the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 3, and the OnePlus 3T.

SOURCE: Geekbench