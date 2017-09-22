OnePlus is always regular when it comes to rolling out software update for its smartphones. No matter how minor the update is, OnePlus will make an official announcement on its forum. More often than not, you’d have to download and install a new version. It’s the usual practice but it can take some time especially in areas where Internet connection is not as fast.

The make things even faster and more efficient, OnePlus is introducing a new method of optimization. Whenever an update is available, looking at a long changelog can be interesting although admit it, you don’t need every bit there. You only need to update a few code so OnePlus is introducing the Individual Application Update.

Software update is made easier by this feature that allows you to upgrade OnePlus applications individually. No need to update the whole device system. For OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T users, you can take advantage of the Individual Application Update to get upgrades for these OnePlus apps: OnePlus Launcher, OnePlus Community, OnePlus Weather, and OnePlus Gallery.

This is an OxygenOS enhancement and we’re expecting similar and more helpful changes will come our way. It will arrive as the OnePlus Launcher v2.1.5 and will be out this week. You will notice an optimized home screen folder icon, redesigned style to mark folders that have been opened, double finger touch support, and of course, general bug fixes.

SOURCE: OnePlus