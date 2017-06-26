We’ve seen the Nokia 6 getting a teardown treatment to reveal what’s inside. The latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS also rolled out for the device back in April after we saw it passing a Durability Test. We learned that the phone would be coming soon when the US pricing was revealed. As promised with a Q2 availability, the Nokia 6 is almost ready in the United States.

HMD Global has just announced that the Nokia 6 will be available from Amazon in this July. That’s already next week so no need to wait for long. This Nokia 6 was launched globally in February and quickly went up for pre-sale in Germany. We have high hopes for this new Android-powered Nokia smartphone since we saw it listed on TENAA.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD screen and is housed in a robust case made with a block of 6000-series aluminium material. It boasts of an excellent audio technology with Dolby Atmos, dual speakers, and a smart audio amplifier. Other specs include a Corning Gorilla Glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, Adreno 505 GPU, 16MP rear camera with Phase Detection Auto Focus and dual tone flash, 8MP Autofocus front-facing camera.

The Nokia 6 will be up for purchase from Amazon starting next month with a $229 price tag. The mid-range device will be out in two colors: Silver and Matte Black. Two more color options will be out before summer ends: Copper and Tempered Blue.

NOKIA 6 Key Specifications:



• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat OS

• Processor: Qualcomm napdragon 430

• Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD full HD, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass

• Dimensions: 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm

• Weight: 169g

• Battery: 3000mAh

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32 GB (expandable)

• Cam: 16MP (rear)

• Cam: 8MP (front)

• Connectivity: Micro USB, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, WiFi, NFC, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope, Accelerometer

VIA: CISION