D-Day has finally come for Nokia and the rest of the Android community. Thanks to HMD Global for pushing the first Android-powered Nokia smartphone as the Nokia 6 has just been announced. So it’s not the Nokia D1C but this Nokia 6 which will be sold in China exclusively by JD.com. This device costs only 1699 CNY which is about $245.

Scheduled for market release early this year, the new Nokia 6 will remind us how the former top phone maker built the old models with premium quality materials and topnotch craftsmanship. Just like the old days, this Nokia device is said to offer “relentless focus on the consumer experience” according to HMD.

HMD is now known as the Home of Nokia phones. The Nokia 6 is the first ever Android smartphone headlining the lineup for the first half of 2017. Nokia has always been known for its high standards in manufacturing, quality of materials, and standard in design. This Nokia 6 will show the world why the company used to be the leader.

Windows Phone-powered Nokia devices didn’t quite make it big but HMD Global is hopeful using the Android platform will be successful this time. We don’t doubt its potential but we’re interested how fast it will grow. The phone will be released in China first perhaps to gauge the reception. The country is said to have about 552 million mobile phone users. It’s considered an important market because there are a lot of consumers. Launching in China is a major strategy most OEMs are doing these days.

The Nokia 6 was made from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium then goes through a couple of anodising processes. The device is then polished to make a premium quality aluminium unibody. It comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 2.5D Gorilla Glass laminated with a polarizer layer, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, X6 LTE modem, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, dual amplifiers, and Dolby Atmos technology. When it comes to imaging, the Nokia 6 features a 16MP rear camera with phase detection auto focus, 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture lenses, and a new camera UI. Phone already runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

HMD Global executives are excited about this launch. Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said in a statement:

“We have set ourselves a mission to deliver the best possible smartphone experience, with a beautiful premium design touch, to everyone, at every price point. By building on true Nokia phone hallmarks of leading design and materials, an obsessive focus on the latest technology and solving real-life issues, we believe we have a unique proposition for consumers. The Nokia 6 marks the first step on our journey, with more to come in 2017.”

This Nokia 6 is a new milestone for Nokia. The brand isn’t forgotten yet and it now has a new lease in life. We’re crossing our fingers that HMD Global and Nokia’s first-ever Android-powered device will be sold in millions.

Nokia 6 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

• Processor: 1.2GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

• Display: 5.5 Inch FHD IPS display, 2.5D Gorilla Glass

• Dimensions: 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm

• Battery: 3000mAh (non-removable)

• RAM: 4GB LPDDR3 RAM

• Storage: 64GB onboard storage (expandable)

• Cam: 16MP (rear) with phase detection auto focus, Dual Tone LED Flash

• Cam: 8MP (front) with f/2.0 aperture lenses

• Connectivity: X6 LTE modem, 4G VoLTE/WiFi

• Others: Dolby Technology Dolby Atmos, Dual amplifiers, Dual SIM, 3.5mm Headphone jack, fingerprint sensor

