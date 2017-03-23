People in the US keep on asking if and when the new Nokia Android smartphones are coming to the country. Honestly, we never doubted it because it is such a large market that Nokia wouldn’t want to pass up the opportunity. HMD Global earlier said the phones will be available globally sometime in Q2. We don’t know when exactly they will be sold in the United States but at least now we know the prices.

The Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 will be sold for only $140, $190, and $230. These are budget to mid-range prices that we know won’t be difficult to sell. What the Nokia group needs to do is work harder and double time on marketing and advertising. We’re assuming the phones will be ready unlocked for T-Mobile and AT&T and ready with 4G/LTE support.

In case you haven’t heard, FCC recently cleared the Nokia 3 so looks like we’re right on schedule. We’re hoping the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will be ready soon or even earlier than planned. Before the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 are unveiled with Snapdragon 660, we hope to see a glimpse of the trio together with the new Nokia 3310.

All three smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat OS already out of the box so expect that they sport the latest mobile features and functions.

VIA: PhoneArena