Yesterday, we saw leaked images of the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra. The photos show the dual selfie cameras which got us excited. Dual cams are slowly becoming a standard in mid-range and flagship smartphones but dual selfie setups are not so common. We’re expecting the Xperia XA2 Ultra will soon join the ranks of the ZTE Blade A3, OPPO F3, OPPO F3 Plus, and the Huawei Honor 9 Lite—all with dual selfie cameras.

Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra

After the leaked set of live photos, we’re now seeing renders, not just of the Xperia XA2 Ultra, but also the entry-level Sony Xperia XA2. The two models’ design, H4133 and H4233 (XA2 and XA2 Ultra), has been rendered in 3D CAD and a video.

Watch the Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra video render below:

As usual, we have OnLeaks to thank for these images. Steve Hemmerstoffer worked with TigerMobiles to finish the exclusive renders.

Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra Gallery:

When it comes to the specs and features, the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra is believed to have a 6-inch screen, 16:9 aspect ratio display, 1080 x 1920 Full HD resolution, 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 830 octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 64 GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, 21 MP rear camera, and 15MP dual selfie cameras.

As for the Sony Xperia XA2, expect it to be a watered-down version of the Ultra with a 5.2-inch screen, 3GB RAM, and slightly lower cameras. Other specs will include a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, Adreno 508 GPU, 32GB internal storage (expandable), 21MP rear camera with flash, 8MP front-facing shooter, USB Type-C, NFC, Fast charging support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and of course, Android 8.0 Oreo OS out of the box.

These two phones will still be considered as mid-range smartphones similar to the Sony Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra released last year. Pricing could still be around $340 to $476 (£250 to £350).

Sony Xperia L2

The other Sony smartphone leaked recently is the Sony Xperia L2. This will be an obvious follow-up to last year’s Xperia L1. The Xperia L2 will still be a budget-friendly phone offering with mid-range specifications: 5.5-inch screen, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, rear fingerprint sensor, and Android Nougat. Dimensions listed are 149.9mm x 78.4mm x 9.8mm (lwh). There is no dual camera setup on either front or rear so expect just a standard phone camera.

Sony Xperia L2 Gallery:

Watch the Sony Xperia L2 video render below:

VIA: Compareraja, Tiger Mobiles

SOURCE: @OnLeaks