We first saw the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra at the Mobile World Congress back in February. The basic XA1 was soon made available in the UK since April and on Amazon last May. As for the Ultra variant, Sony released the phone together with the Xperia Touch and XZ Premium last June. In the United States, both Amazon and Best Buy carry the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra but there’s a slight difference between the two versions.

Amazon sells the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra G3226 with 4G LTE, 4GB RAM, and 64GB ROM Unlocked version. It seems good, but weirdly enough, this one DOES NOT support some US 4G LTE. The version being sold on Best Buy DOES support US 4G LTE so if you live Stateside, it would be better if you just avail from Best Buy. It’s also cheaper at $399.99 while the device is $409.49 with free shipping on Amazon.

The phone sold by Amazon is only compatible with select carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T. It’s not ready to be used on US Cellular, Verizon, and other CDMA carriers. Amazon mentions that this one sports a 6-inch IPS LCD screen, 23MP rear camera (f/2.0, phase detection, laser autofocus, LED flash), 16MP selfie camera, Mediatek MT6757 Helio P20 Octa-core, 4GB RAM, and 64GB ROM.

