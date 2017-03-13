The Sony Xperia XZ Premium may be the “Best Phone at MWC 2017” but Sony also introduced other models like the Xperia XA1. It was introduced together with the XA1 Ultra promising beautiful screens and big cameras. The two are similar in many ways but the XA1 only comes with a small 5-inch 720p screen, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage while the Ultra gets a bigger 6-inch 1080p HD screen, 4GB of RAM, and 32 or 64GB storage.

The Sony Xperia XA1 will be available in White, Gold, Black, or Pink. Other specs and features include an Octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB internal memory card, MicroSD memory card slot, 23 megapixel rear camera with Sony Exmor RS sensor, 8MP front-facing camera, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G connectivity, and USB type-c.

The Sony Xperia XA1 will start shipping this April 10 according to a recent report by Clove. It will be offered in the UK via the website with a £229 price tag which is about $280 in the United States. We have no information yet when this smartphone will roll out Stateside but at least we know it’s coming soon in other parts of the world.

Sony Xperia XA1 Key Specs:

• Operating System: Android Nougat

• CPU: MediaTek Helio P20, 2.3 GHz octa-core

• RAM: 3 GB

• Storage: 32 GB, expandable up to 256 GB

• Display: 5 inches, 1280×720

• Main Camera: 23 MP, 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS, f/2.0, Hybrid AF, 5x Clear Image Zoom

• Secondary Camera: 8 MP, 1/4-inch Exmor RS, AF, f/2.0

• Battery: 2,300 mAh, STAMINA mode

• Dimensions: 145 mm x 67 mm x 8 mm

• Weight: 143 g

