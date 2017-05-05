We’ve been waiting for the OPPO F3 phone since we mentioned that it would have a dual front camera setup and would be the next ultimate selfie phone. Specs were leaked, teased, but then the OPPO F3 Plus was officially announced in India back in March. We wondered why the higher-end model came first before the basic F3 but it’s here now.

OPPO just announced the the F3 as the OEM’s latest Selfie Expect. It boasts the same Dual Selfie Camera that makes it the best phone for the selfie addicts. It sports a 16MP front camera, double view group selfie camera, palm shutter, and Beauty 4.0 with Bokeh effect. The main camera only has 13 megapixels but it is capable of producing impressive night shots and Ultra-HD quality images with the Expert Mode and Anti-shake 2.0 feature.

The OPPO F3 is lighter and thinner than its predecessor, the OPPO F1s. The bezel is smaller by 27% at only 2.0mm. The result is slimmer body that allows a more seamless touch. The phone is equipped with a 5.5-inch IPS TFT screen, Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, Mediatek MT6750T processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 3200mAh battery. Phone supports Dual Nano-SIM Cards and also features the standard Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, WiFi, and 4G LTE. Device runs ColorOS 3.0 which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

OPPO F3 Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow on top of ColorOS 3.0

• Processor: Mediatek MT6750T chipset

• Display: 5.5-inch IPS TFT, Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 153.3mm x 75.2mm x 7.3mm

• Weight: 153g

• Battery: 3200mAh non-removable

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 64GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13MP rear

• Cam: 16MP front

• Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, 4G/LTE, GPS

