ZTE has got a new product offering for those who enjoy taking selfies. The ZTE Blade A3 comes with dual-selfie cameras and a large 4000mAh battery. For the price of ¥799 which is around $120, this budget-friendly smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD screen with 2.5D TFT display, 720 × 1280 pixel resolution, 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 13MP main camera, and a triple SIM card slot. Memory is expandable up to 128GB via the micro SD card. The dual front-facing camera setup includes a 5MP plus a 2MP sensor with a soft flash.

ZTE will start selling the smartphone on November 6, Monday. Pre-order is now open on ZTE’s official online store and JD.com. You can choose from either the Obsidian Black or Glacier Blue version.

The phone’s main selling point is the dual selfie cameras. You can’t usually get that setup for a phone that costs below $150. When it comes to connectivity, the phone offers a 3.5mm earphone port, micro USB, GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.1. There’s also the standard ambient light, fingerprint, proximity, and accelerometer.

The ZTE Blade A3 will also be launched in India. This particular model is expected to rival the Moto C Plus, YU Yunique 2, and Xiaomi Redmi 4 in the country.

SOURCE: MYZTE