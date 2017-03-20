We heard a new Xperia phone is coming but we never really thought about when it would arrive or from what series. We’re starting the week with a surprise from almost four years ago–the Sony Xperia L1. So is this a new phone series? Not exactly but we were introduced to the Sony Xperia L back in 2013. Definitely, this L1 is a new model but we can’t help notice the “L” name. We’re guessing Sony Mobile just revived the series and the L1 is only one of the first L phones.

The Sony Xperia L1 is another mid-range phone that is powered by mid-range specs like a 5.5-inch touchscreen display, 720 x 1280 resolution, 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for exapansion (up to 256GB), 13MP main camera, 5MP selfie shooter, and a 2620mAh non-removable battery.

Phone already runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box and offers dual SIM support plus the usual 3G/4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFS. This one still comes equipped with a headphone jack.

Sony Xperia L1 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0 Nougat OS

• Processor: 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T

• Display: 5.5-inch HD touchscreen, 720 x 1280 resolution

• Dimensions: 151.00 x 74.00 x 8.70

• Weight: 180.00 grams

• Battery: 2620mAh (non-removable)

• RAM: 2GB

• Storage: 16GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13MP rear

• Cam: 5MP front

• Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFS, 3G/4G LTE

No word on pricing yet but Sony should make another announcement soon. Phone will roll out in almost all markets this coming April. Color options include pink, black, and white.

SOURCE: Sony Mobile