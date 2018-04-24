Here’s another teaser for the LG G7 ThinQ. This is the clearest image we have of the new premium flagship smartphone. Thanks again to Evan Blass for the post. We can now see that it has a notch, dual rear cameras, and a rear fingerprint scanner. We see a button on the right which could either be the Google Assistant button, if not the power button. This LG G7 ThinQ is expected to come with a 6-inch 18:9 display, dual 16MP rear cameras, and with more focus on AI technologies.

The LG G7 ThinQ flagship phone will launch May 2 in the US (May 3 in South Korea). That’s next week already so don’t be overwhelmed as we’re expecting more details in the next few days and until the official announcement. The next-gen premium flagship phone will include the ThinQ features as first implemented on the LG V30S ThinQ.

The notch design will house the selfie camera, earpiece, and ambient sensor as we noted earlier. We’re not sure about the choice between OLED and LCD variants but we’re looking forward to the continuation of the G-Series–still as a premium flagship offering despite the rebranding.

We’re excited to confirm the many information we learned so far including that iris scanner, Snapdragon 845, and Quick Charge 4.0 by Qualcomm.

VIA: Evan Blass