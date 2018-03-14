The LG G7 is launching very soon. It will be the first offering since the tech giant decided to rebrand and change its business strategies. Instead of launching a new premium flagship phone during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company only introduced a new V30S variant with the addition of AI features. We’ve been expecting a March or April reveal but we’ve got word official announcement will be in April or May. For the next-gen G phone, LG is applying artificial intelligence and the notch design.

LG is also using the AI camera function here while the notch was previously shown by the V30S. The LG G7 will arrive with a G7 Plus variant. These are premium flagship phones that will be introduced in the next quarter. We’ve said a number of things about the G7. Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 may be included.

We believe LG started from scratch again. There’s an idea it may be out in June with AI features and a bigger display but the LG G7 aka Judy seems to be almost ready. It was sighted in the wild and more specs were detailed. We’re certain it will have a notch similar to the Essential Phone, iPhone X, and the ASUS ZenFone 5.

Expect related announcements or teasers will be published in the coming days and weeks before the public launch. As if there aren’t enough leaks and teasers, we know we will see more.

When it comes to pricing, the LG G7 is said to be more expensive at around 999,800 won which is around $939 only while the G7 Plus may already be a million won. That’s not surprising because of the improvement in the internal storage capacity and the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Other specs may include a 3000mAh battery, 16MP rear dual cameras in a vertical orientation, Q Lens, and high-fidelity quad DAC audio technology.

VIA: ETNews