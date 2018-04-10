The day of the LG G7 ThinQ’s arrival is happening very soon. LG has been busy testing the device and doing early promotions. Well, some people may call them as “leaks” but we’re certain more will be revealed until the public and official announcement on May 3. We know the phone will be called as the LG G7 ThinQ as smartphone live photos were shared online. It will be the next-gen premium flagship phone that will feature a notch design housing the selfie camera, earpiece, and ambient sensor.

We know the LG G7 ThinQ will have AI features since ThinQ refers to the AI technology. This makes the phone smarter than ever. It’s more intelligent and more enjoyable to use. The ThinQ brand has been around but this is the first time it will be ready on a G smartphone. A ThinQ version of the LGV30 was released earlier, allowing the phone to “think” in the standpoint of a customer, as well as, practice a consumer’s attention. To review, the AI part includes the Empathy AI and Vision AI.

The official announcement of the LG G7 ThinQ will be on the 3rd of May in Seoul, South Korea at the Yongsan Ip Park Mall. It will also launch at the same time in Manhattan, New York at the Metropolitan West on May 2.

SOURCE: LG