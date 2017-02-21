Counting the days until the LG G6 is officially unveiled. We’re excited to know if the follow-up to last year’s G5 is worthy of our attention. We have a feeling it’s also a good one but we’re curious to learn if this will be better than its predecessor. LG has ditched the idea of a modular phone so this one will be sealed and waterproof. We’re certain about its being a waterproof device and some other features like the FullVision bezel-less design, “big screen that fits”, and Snapdragon 821 processor.

We haven’t mentioned anything about the material to be used but LG has recently posted that the G6 will have “sleek, full-metal body, state-of-the-art fingerprint scanner and other premium design details”. Well, it’s reassuring to know that the LG G6 will have a full-metal body so we know it will be very durable. LG’s next flagship phone is highly anticipated not just because it’s the next-gen offering from LG but also because it doesn’t have any major rival from Samsung at this year’s MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

We’ve heard a number of things about this LG G6. So far, we heard it will have high-quality wide-angle camera with 13MP sensor, 3200mAh battery, Quad DAC for improved audio quality, and Qualcomm SD821 chipset. Rumor has it that the LG G6 will also come in compact and lite variants and may be the first non-Pixel device to have Google Assistant.

SOURCE: LG