The LG G6 will definitely be the most improved premium flagship smartphone from the other South Korean tech giant. That’s always expected of next-gen devices but the old G5 and the upcoming G6 will be a bit different from each other. The G5 bears a modular design while the G6 will be a regular phone. If you may remember, the company ditched the modular idea since the LG G5 didn’t really click in the mobile market.

As for the G6, we’re told it will have a huge battery–the biggest capacity ever for the LG G series. We heard it will be 15% bigger than the previous G5 so it could be 3200mAh or more from the older 2800mAh. A senior official of an unknown mobile carrier shared the information with ETNews Korea.

The 3200mAh battery is definitely still higher than the 3000mAh found on on the older G4. The G5 had a smaller battery capacity we’re assuming because an extra batt can be used anyway. The new non-removable battery is said to last up to a maximum of 12 hours on basic and non-stop Internet use–good enough for a full day of use from morning until the evening. We’re not surprised that LG is using this battery because it used the same on the LG V20.

The LG G6 is sure to be waterproof and dustproof with an IP68 rating. There won’t be any add-ons or overheating batteries. LG promises a safe and “reliable” mobile device as teased recently by the company.

