It’s only a week before the MWC 2017 opens so we’re anticipating a barrage of rumors, leaks, teasers, and even early announcements. LG for example is actually generous with giving information as it already teased the G6 phone. Phone was confirmed to only use a Snapdragon 821 processor and that ‘FullVision’ display was also made official.

We’ve said a lot of things about this G6 flagship and we’re curious to confirm which information are true and correct. Will it be powered by a 3200mAh battery or use Quad DAC for improved audio quality? And that big screen that fits, what is it exactly? So many questions, so little time to ask and answer but don’t worry, we’ll know for sure next week.

The latest info we got is really interesting. The smartphone is said to feature a rear wide-angle camera that can capture high-res photos you ca scrutinize with the 18:9 aspect ratio of the display. This camera is said to be a 13MP dual setup that also takes advantage of the 125-degree viewing. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera can support a 100-degree angle. As for the design, the back camera won’t protrude so the phone is more pleasing to the eyes.

This dual-camera wide-angle setup will be of “high quality” and quite different from how other OEMs implement it. LG made it different from how Apple and Huawei did the setup on the iPhone 7 and P9. The two used a full color sensor and a monochrome sensor while LG will be more focused on improving low-light situations and contrast. This one will also be different from the LG G5 and LG V20.

SOURCE: LG