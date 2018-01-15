It’s no secret that LG is possibly rebranding smartphone and smartwatch line in the future as part of changing business strategies. The G-series especially may be changed soon but we’re looking to the next-generation of G7 phones from the other South Korean tech brand as they are said to feature Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. It is expected to launch in March or April.

Around the same time last year, the LG Aristo was unveiled and made by available from T-Mobile and MetroPCS and then the phone reappeared as the LG K8 2017 variant from US Cellular back in March. The mid-range phone was also highlighted by T-Mobile and now we may see the second-gen Aristo phone.

A set of LG Aristo 2 hands-on photos was published online on Twitter, thanks to @Hackersimar. The photos show the phone will be available from Metro PCS. phone specs and features include a 5.0-inch HD IPS display, a 13MP rear camera with phase detection audio focus, 5MP front-facing shooter, 16GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, 1.4GHz quad-core chipset, and 4G LTE connectivity.

The images shared online show a mid-range phone that comes with Face Recognition for Unlock, Gesture Shot for Selfie, and front and PDAF rear cameras. There’s only a rear fingerprint sensor but we don’t see any dual camera setup.

Interestingly, an unboxing video was uncovered on YouTube. Watch the LG Aristo 2 unboxing and first Look For metroPCS.

VIA: @Madsimar