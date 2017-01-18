We didn’t expect LG to unveil another phone apart from the upcoming G6 flagship but the other South Korean tech giant just launched the Aristo. This device will be available from both T-Mobile and MetroPCS. It boasts of a premium design and some decent specs like a 13 megapixel camera and 16GB onboard storage–good enough for a mid-range smartphone.

If you’re an Un-carrier subscriber, you can get the LG Aristo beginning next week on January 25 with no down payment. Pay only $6 per month for two years on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. You can buy the for device right away for only $144. Snag a screen protector and a Tech21 phone case if you want with a 25% discount.

The LG Aristo will also be ready from MetroPCS starting this January 23. It’s the first Android Nougat-powered device to be offered by the carrier. It’s only $59 plus tax or $129 before the rebate.

T-Mobile has published an unboxing video of the new LG Aristo with Product Guy ASKDES showing off the device. The stylish phone boasts of a nice design and high quality build. Specs and features include a 5.0-inch HD In-Cell Touch Display, 5MP front-facing camera, 13MP main camera with autofocus, 1.4Ghz Quad-core processor, 2410mAh removable battery, WiFi Calling and VoLTE support, and 16GB internal memory. Phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box already.

SOURCE: LG, T-Mobile