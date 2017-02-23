T-Mobile has just shared some great new deals on mobile devices. After the 48-hour ‘Lovemoto Sweetheart Deals’ flash sale, here are new offers and discounts for those who want to switch to the Un-Carrier. This is perhaps one of the biggest sales so far for this year by the network and it’s happening a few days before the Mobile World Congress opens in Barcelona, Spain. The timing is right because that means new phones will be unveiled.

Highlighted today are three mid-range phones: the LG Aristo, Samsung Galaxy On5, and Samsung Galaxy J7. You can get any model from the three starting at $5/month. The offer is only for a limited time so you’d better check out T-Mobile and see for yourself what other phones you can avail.

For one, the LG V20 is now priced at $360. You can also get a MiniBeam Projector with it but you need to redeem the item from the LG website right after purchase.

There are more Android devices you can get with a new 24-month contract and a very minimal monthly fee. Listed below are some of the phones from various OEMs:

• Alcatel IDOL 4S Windows 10 VR

• Coolpad Catalyst ZTE Cymbal Z-320

• Kyocera DureForce XD

• LG Aristo, LG V20, LG K10, LG G5, LG Stylo 2 PLUS, LG G Stylo (pre-owned)

• Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy On5, Galaxy J7

• ZTE ZMAX Pro

• Apple iPhones

These special offers bring discounts, making the phones more affordable than ever for everyone. You can also get these phones under T-Mobile ONE so you can get more value for your money because of the added features, your choice of unlimited data, tax rebate, and more freebies.

