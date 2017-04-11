That supposedly big merger between LeEco and VIZIO is no longer happening. The two companies recently informed the public that the acquisition by LeEco is not going to push through for some reason. There have been regulatory oppositions according to LeEco but the two will still explore new opportunities between them. For one, the LeEco app will be incorporated within Vizio’s connected CE platform.

In the future, more collaborations will hopefully take advantage of the Ecosystem User Interface (EUI platform) of LeEco in more Vizio products. This partnership may also bring Vizio’s name to China coming from the US.

LeEco may be experiencing some financial challenges, prompting its CEO to get a salary cut, and expansion plans in the United States are crumbling but it is determined to still sell its products in the country. LeEco smartphones and smart TVs are now on Amazon and Target.com aside from being sold via direct selling.

It’s been challenging for LeEco but it won’t stop just yet in launching more Android phones and smart devices. Expansion may not be big as planned but it’s still happening albeit slowly.

As for Vizio, the company is still doing well, launching new products left and right. We just saw the 2017 D-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs and new TVS with built-in Chromecast. VIZIO SmartCast devices were also integrated with Google Home.

The deal would have cost LeEco $2 billion to acquire Vizio. That is a big amount so we understand why the agreement isn’t happening. Let’s see how the collaboration between the two in some areas will flourish.

SOURCE: LeEco US