This month started with VIZIO announcing new TVs with built-in Chromecast and now it’s ending with a new smart TV series. The Vizio D-Series Smart TV features the latest 2017 models that include several variants from 4K Ultra HD to Full HD and ordinary HD. Don’t be confused just yet because there are about a dozen new models available ranging from 24- to 65-inches.

The VIZIO D-Series Smart TVs boast of the VIZIO Internet Apps Plus. With the suite of apps, feel free to stream media content from popular streaming services like Xumo, Netflix, or iHeartRadio. Prices range from $139.99 to $899.99.

Specs and features of the 2017 D-Series collection include full-array LED backlighting that allows enhanced contrast, light uniformity, and advanced LED control. There are up to 12 Active LED Zones in the TVs that offer deeper black levels and brighter whites. The 4K Ultra HD TVs have HDMI connectivity options so expect standard Ultra HD playback from the latest consoles and media players to be possible. There’s also the Clear Action 180 with 120Hz refresh rate that is ideal for watching sports channels.

Listed below are the models part of the lineup and their prices:

• VIZIO D-Series 24″ LED Smart TV (D24h-E1) – $139.99

• VIZIO D-Series 32″ Full-Array LED Smart TV (D32f-E1) – $199.99

• VIZIO D-Series 39″ Full-Array LED Smart TV (D39f-E1) – $299.99

• VIZIO D-Series 40″ Full-Array LED Smart TV (D40-E1) – $319.99

• VIZIO D-Series 43″ Full-Array LED Smart TV (D43f-E1) – $349.99

• VIZIO D-Series 43″ Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV (D43-E2) – $419.99

• VIZIO D-Series 48″ Full-Array LED Smart TV (D48f-E0) – $399.99

• VIZIO D-Series 50″ Full-Array LED Smart TV (D50f-E1) – $419.99

• VIZIO D-Series 50″ Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV (D50-E1) – $499.99

• VIZIO D-Series 55″ Full-Array LED Smart TV (D55f-E0) – $479.99

• VIZIO D-Series 55″ Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV (D55-E0) – $569.99

• VIZIO D-Series 65″ Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV (D65-E0) – $899.99

VIZIO’s Chief Technology Officer Matt McRae is positive about the new models. He said, “The all-new 2017 D-Series collection is incredibly versatile, giving consumers great picture quality collection-wide as well as an affordable entry point to 4K Ultra HD.”

SOURCE: Vizio